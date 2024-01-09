2 Killed, 17 Injured After Overloaded Jeep Falls Into Gorge In Himachal

Case has been registered and further investigation is underway: Cops (Representational)

Two people were killed on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries when an overloaded Bolero Camper jeep they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district this morning, police said.

The mishap took place on the Bobri-Bashwa road near Bashwa village under the Shillai sub-division of this district, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paonta, Manvendra Thakur, said that a police team from Shillai rushed to the spot after receiving information and began the rescue operation with the help of the villagers.

After getting first aid treatment at the Shillai Hospital, the injured were being shifted to the Paonta Civil Hospital for further treatment, he added.

The deputy superintendent of police said the post-mortem of two passengers killed in the accident is being conducted.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said Manvendra Thakur, adding the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Resident Pratap Singh, who was present at the place of the accident, told PTI that both the killed people were locals and have been identified as Kareena (19), the daughter of Fakirchand -- a resident of Handari village -- and Mohan Singh (62), the son of Pritam Singh -- a resident of Bashwa village.

Shillai Tahsildar Jai Singh Thakur told PTI that Rs 25,000 each has been given to the next family of the killed and Rs 5,000 to each injured person.

