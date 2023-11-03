5 Killed, 6 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Himachal

The injured have been rushed to the hospital at Sunni, police said. (Representational)

Five persons, including four women, were killed while six others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Alsindi on Karsog-Shimla road in Mandi district on Friday, police said.

The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, with 10 women passengers was on its way from Jasal to Bhalindi when the accident happened. They were scheduled to attend a camp organised by the agriculture department later.

Four of the victims were women while the fifth was the driver of vehicle, sources said. The victims were identified as Sunita Devi, Lata Devi, Kaura Devi, Klu Devi and Hari Krishan, the driver.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital at Sunni, police said.

Villagers heard a sound when the accident happened and rushed towards the spot. They found the wreckage of the vehicle, and started the rescue operation and informed the police.

In a statement issued, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance to the family members of the victims.

Police has registered a case and an investigation in the matter is underway.

