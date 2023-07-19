2 Arrested For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh At Delhi Airport

The official said that gold smuggler were arrested on the basis of behaviour detection.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested two people and recovered gold worth Rs 50 lakh from them at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

"Three egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form, weight approx 810 gms (INR approx 50 lakhs) recovered from the rectum of the said passenger. The passenger and the visitor along with recovered yellow metal (gold), were handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter," read a press release by CISF.

In an official statement, the CISF said that the arrested accused were identified as Khalid Maksud and Ranjeet Singh.

The CISF official said they were apprehended on the basis of behaviour detection.

Maksud, during questioning, admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling.

On inquiry by the CISF surveillance and intelligence team, Maksud admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling and was waiting to receive gold from an International arrival passenger.

"On July 18, at about 0500 hrs, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Delhi noticed suspicious activities of a visitor at the arrival forecourt area. He was later identified as Khalid Maksud, (ID not carried by him). On strong suspicion he was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence team and on enquiry he admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling and approached to arrival forecourt area to receive gold from an International arrival passenger," it added.

Maksud was kept under observation, and later it was observed that the accused met with an international passenger later identified as Ranjeet Singh, an Indian national who arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia Flight, the official added.

"Further, the surveillance and intelligence team left the location and the visitor was kept under observation by physical and electronic means. Later at about 0515 hrs, it was observed that the visitor met with an international passenger later identified as Mr Ranjeet Singh (Indian) arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia Flight No. G9 463 (STA 0400 hrs) and approached near Metro building (inside washroom)," it read.

The official further said that on strong suspicion of involvement in gold smuggling, both accused were intercepted by surveillance and intelligence staff of the CISF.

"They were brought to the Customs office for further interrogation, where a joint interrogation was carried out by CISF and Customs officials," read the release.

Later, the passenger and the visitor accepted that they were involved in gold smuggling, the official added.

