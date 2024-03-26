2 Arrested For Killing Man During Bid To Snatch Phone In East Delhi

Further investigation into the matter is underway, cops said. (Representative pic)

Two men allegedly killed a person as they attempted to steal his phone and money near Chintamani red light in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.

While both the accused fled from the scene after the incident on Monday, they were later nabbed by police, they said.

Responding to a PCR call, police reached the spot and found the victim between metro pillar number 81 and 82, bleeding profusely from his head, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

“Despite immediate medical attention at GTB Hospital, the victim who was identified as Raj Karan was declared dead," Choudhary said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered and further investigation was carried out.

Police said the accused were identified as Govinda (40), and Vikas (25). Vikas has four other cases against him, they said.

"Our team apprehended Govinda and Vikas from their house. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime.

“Govinda, driven by a desire to steal the victim's mobile phone, instigated a confrontation in a nearby park, resulting in a fatal assault. The duo fled the scene after the murder," the DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

