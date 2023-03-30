2 Army Personnel Die In Training Exercise Accident In Bengal

A court of inquiry has been instituted into the accident, he said. (Representational)

Two army jawans died in an accident during a training exercise in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official of the Eastern Command said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday during an 'assault river crossing' exercise, during which a rope snapped and three jawans fell into the water at Sarobar Lake, a notified training area in Barrackpore, he said.

They were taken to the hospital where two of them were declared dead, while one could be saved.

The jawans were Naik Lengkholal from Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala from Mizoram, he said.

"Lt Gen RP Kalita #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Nk Lengkholal & Sep Aldrin Hmingthanzuala, in the line of duty at #Barrackpore while carrying out Assault River crossing exercise. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families," the Eastern Command tweeted.

A court of inquiry has been instituted into the accident, he said.

