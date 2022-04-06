2,105 Migrants Returned To Kashmir After Repeal Of Article 370: Centre

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha about Kashmiri migrants today

After the repeal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, about 2,105 migrants have returned back to Kashmir valley for taking up jobs provided under Prime Minister's Development Package, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, the Minister said a total of 841 appointments were made in 2020-2021 under Prime Minister's Development Package followed by 1,264 in 2021-2022.

Mr Rai shared the said details when asked about the number of Kashmiri Pandits rehabilitated in the Kashmir valley by the Central Government after the repeal of Article 370 in 2019.

On the killing of Hindus along with Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, Rai said, "a total of 14 people, including 4 Kashmiri Pandits and 10 other Hindus, were killed by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, till March 24, 2022".

As per the data shared by the Minister, three Hindus were killed between August 5, 2009, and December 31, 2019; two people including one Kashmiri Pandit in 2020; nine people including three Kashmiri Pandits and six other Hindus were killed in 2021.

Not a single Kashmiri Pandit and other Hindus have been reportedly killed in any terrorist attack in the Kashmir Valley this year till March 24, mentions the data.

The Minister later said that the government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley.

"These include a robust security and intelligence grid, group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling in the areas where the minorities reside besides proactive operations against terrorists," said Mr Rai.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)