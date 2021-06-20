Earthquake With 2.1 Magnitude Hits Delhi

Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones.

A low-intensity earthquake was reported in the national capital this afternoon.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measuring 2.1 hit Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at 12:02 pm at a depth of 7 km from the surface.

There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.1, Occurred on 20-06-2021, 12:02:01 IST, Lat: 28.67 & Long: 77.14, Depth: 7 Km ,Location: 8km NW of New Delhi, India

Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones. It is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of an earthquake. The city, however, feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone.

In February, strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in Tajikistan - about 1,200 km from the national capital.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 on October 10,1956, and at Mordabad of magnitude 5.8 on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.