Fears Rise As Afghans In Delhi Await News From Quake-Hit Country

Sitting in their modest shops and small rented rooms in Delhi, Afghan migrants spent a sleepless Monday night, holding onto their phones and waiting for the comforting sound of a familiar voice from back home as news of the earthquake that killed more than 600 people in eastern Afghanistan trickled in.

For many like Asim, a 20-year-old dry fruit seller in central Delhi, the silence on the other end has been unbearable, as his grandmother and extended family live in Jalalabad, one of the worst-hit areas.

"I came here with my uncle two years ago and have been working with him since. The last time I spoke to my parents was about two weeks ago. This morning, when I heard about the quake, I kept trying to call them, but the phone just didn't go through. I can only pray my grandmother is safe," he said, his voice breaking.

At least 610 people were killed and over 1,300 injured when the 6.0 magnitude quake struck towns in Kunar province, near Jalalabad in Nangarhar, flattening entire villages and leaving communication lines patchy, a spokesman for the Taliban government said.

The tragedy has left many Afghans here consumed with fear about the fate of their loved ones.

Farzan, 24, who works alongside Asim, said his family members also live in the affected neighbourhood. "I moved here three years ago with my elder brother. For the past few days, nobody has been answering the phone back home. I have been trying to call them, and I have made at least 100 calls by now," he said.

"Due to this, we are not able to eat and do any work properly here," he said.

For some, the tragedy has reopened old wounds.

Nasir Khan, 35, who has been working at a Delhi restaurant for over a decade, said his grandparents and cousins are still in Kabul.

"When such news comes, you realise how helpless it feels to be away. There is simply no way to know if they are safe. A similar incident took place a few years back when I lost one of my cousins," he said.

Kareem, a waiter, said communication with home has always been uncertain, but after the quake, it feels like a painful void.

"Most of us lose touch with family members once we leave the country and after last night's incident, it hit harder because my uncle lives in that area. The only updates come from the news. We cannot reach them directly. We can only hope the situation improves," said Kareem.

Even Afghans whose families were not in the quake zone were shaken.

Mohammed Waseem, a driver who came to Delhi from Kabul four years ago, said, "The place where I used to stay in Kabul is barely an hour's drive from the epicentre. When something happens that close, you feel it deeply. It was shocking." For the Afghan community in Delhi, hope was the only thing to cling to as they prayed for their loved ones back home.

