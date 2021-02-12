6.1 Earthquake In Amritsar, Tremors For Many Seconds Across North India

The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Amritsar on Friday with tremors felt as far as Delhi, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 10:34 pm IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

"Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The tremors were felt in the following areas:





There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Social media was abuzz with people reporting the quake, instantly sending #Earthquake to the top of the trends.

