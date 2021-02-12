Earthquake Live Updates: 6.1 Earthquake In Amritsar, Tremors Across North India

The earthquake struck at 10:34 pm IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Amritsar on Friday with tremors felt as far as Delhi, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 10:34 pm IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Here are the Earthquake Live Updates:

Feb 12, 2021 22:59 (IST)

Feb 12, 2021 22:58 (IST) Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Tajikistan: National Centre for Seismology



An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Tajikistan at 10:31pm today, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Feb 12, 2021 22:56 (IST) 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Amritsar, Punjab



