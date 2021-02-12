Earthquake Tremors In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India: Twitter Reactions

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, its surrounding areas and many other parts of north India, after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in Tajikistan on Friday. #Earthquake started trending almost immediately on Twitter as thousands of users started sharing their experience. Visuals on social media show people rushing out of their homes in panic.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

Strong tremors were felt in #Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other parts of north India at 10.34pm, prompting people to rush out of their houses. #earthquake — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) February 12, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today: National Centre for Seismology #earthquakepic.twitter.com/ywI34bDv6s — Anmol Singh Gulati (@AnmolSingh2110) February 12, 2021