Earthquake Tremors In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India: Twitter Reactions

Earthquake Tremors In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India: Twitter Reactions

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, its surrounding areas and many other parts of north India, after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in Tajikistan on Friday. #Earthquake started trending almost immediately on Twitter as thousands of users started sharing their experience. Visuals on social media show people rushing out of their homes in panic.

Newsbeep