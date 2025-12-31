1992-Batch IPS Officer Ajay Singhal Appointed Haryana Top Cop

Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal was appointed the new director general of police of Haryana on Wednesday, an official order said. A 1992-batch IPS officer, Singhal, replaces O P Singh, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Singhal was serving as the director general of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Ajay Singhal, IPS (HY-1992), as Director General of Police, Haryana, for a minimum tenure of two years from the date of his assumption of charge and till further orders thereafter," the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra read.

The Union Public Service Commission, after holding a meeting of its empanelment committee on Wednesday, sent a panel of three IPS officers - Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch), Ajay Singhal (1992 batch) and Alok Mittal (1993) - to the Haryana government for the appointment of the head of the state police force.

The Haryana government earlier sent a panel of five IPS officers to the UPSC. Besides Kapur, Singhal and Mittal, it included the names of Sanjeev Kumar Jain (1991 batch) and A S Chawla (1993 batch).

O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, retired from service on Wednesday after a career spanning more than three decades.

Singh was given the additional charge of DGP on October 14 when Shatrujeet Kapur proceeded on leave amid mounting attacks from the opposition over fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide.

On December 14, Singh was appointed the officiating DGP after relieving Kapur of the charge.

