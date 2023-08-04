1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Jagdish Tytler

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, (File)

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards

