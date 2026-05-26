19-Year-Old Delivery Rider's Stunt Videos On Instagram Land Him In Trouble

The Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad have filed a case against a 19-year-old Zepto delivery executive for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts on busy city roads and posting the videos on social media.

The accused, identified as Shadab, a resident of Devarakonda Basti on Road No. 5, Banjara Hills, was seen performing reckless stunts on KBR Main Road and Shameerpet Main Road.

Shadab recorded the stunt videos and uploaded them on Instagram, following which the clips went viral online and drew public attention.

"Such reckless riding endangers not only the rider but also innocent commuters on the road. Strict action will be taken against those performing stunts for social media attention," a Banjara Hills police official said.

Police registered a case against Shadab under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for endangering public safety. The motorcycle used for the stunts has also been seized.

Officials warned that Hyderabad police are closely monitoring social media platforms for videos involving dangerous driving and warned youngsters against attempting such acts on public roads, and strict action will be taken against violators.