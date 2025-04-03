Delhi Man Works As Delivery Rider For Zepto And Blinkit, Reveals Which App Is Better

In a unique experiment, a Delhi man spent a week working as a delivery worker for Zepto and Blinkit to gain a deeper understanding of the daily challenges faced by these workers. Aum Vats then took to X to share his experiences, meticulously detailing the pros and cons of each quick-commerce platform. He shared his insights on potential improvements and revealed that, despite Zepto's organized dark stores, Blinkit provided a smoother overall experience for delivery partners.

To add credibility to his claims, Mr Vats shared photos from inside the delivery hubs of both Zepto and Blinkit. After comparing his experiences with both companies, Vats concluded that Blinkit offered a slightly better overall experience for riders. He attributed this edge to Blinkit's parent company, Zomato (now rebranded as Eternal), which, in his opinion, provided a more organized and structured work environment.

"Last week, I took on a new project at hand - Understanding the rider's journey in the Q-comm. industry. I spent a week delivering orders for @ZeptoNow and @letsblinkit, and here are some insights and potential improvements both of them could make," his post read.

Last week, I took on a new project at hand - Understanding the rider's journey in the Q-comm. industry.



I spent a week delivering orders for @ZeptoNow and @letsblinkit , and here are some insights and potential improvements both of them could make. pic.twitter.com/ca5jhHME34 — Aum Vats (@aumvats) April 1, 2025

Mr Vats also highlighted a key advantage of Blinkit: its in-app feature allowing riders to report unsafe areas and poor road conditions, a functionality lacking in Zepto. He described Blinkit's efficient order fulfillment process, where riders collect and verify orders within minutes, noting the practice of withholding customer phone numbers from riders.

He further noted several key differences between his experiences with Zepto and Blinkit. One issue he faced with Zepto was erroneous distance calculations, which resulted in undercompensation for his deliveries. In contrast, Blinkit's calculations were fairly accurate. Additionally, Zepto required riders to submit proof of delivery, a measure appreciated by riders, whereas Blinkit did not have this requirement, although some riders still chose to send proof voluntarily. Furthermore, Blinkit provided uniforms immediately, while Zepto took two weeks to provide one. Lastly, Blinkit offered a robust support system, granting riders direct access to a fleet coach for assistance, whereas Zepto lacked a similar mechanism.

His post ignited a lively online discussion, with several users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. Som noted that conditions for gig workers can differ significantly depending on factors such as location and store management. One user wrote, "Insightful, how did you earn from both of them was there difference in terms of commission between the two?" Another commented, "Loved this Aum! Was always curious about what happens on the backend."