19-Year-Old Man Killed For Allegedly Raping Neighbour's Daughter In Gujarat: Police

The 19-year-old's mother, saw the girl crying and coming out of the toilet. (Representative)

A 19-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbour for allegedly raping the neighbour's daughter in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in a village in Ankleshwar, when the five-year-old girl's father thrashed the man with a stick, the police said.

The man fainted after being beaten up and was taken to the civil hospital in Bharuch where he died late Friday night, senior police official Chirag Patel said.

On Friday, the 19-year-old's mother saw the girl crying and coming out of the toilet; she was also bleeding. The mother also saw her son leaving the toilet, after which she took him to the girl's father, the police said.

"Enraged over the alleged crime, the girl's father beat up his neighbour with sticks and the man later died at a hospital. A case of murder was filed against the father of the girl and he was arrested on Saturday," he said.

The girl's mother also filed a case of rape against their neighbour before he died late Friday night, the police said, adding that they are conducting a probe into the case.