18 Lakh At Risk As Nearly 90% Of Delhi Societies Lack Fire Safety Clearances

A deadly hotel fire in South Delhi has brought renewed attention to a long-standing fire safety problem across the capital. Data from Delhi's fire department shows that only 11 per cent of the city's cooperative group housing societies hold a valid fire No Objection Certificate, leaving an estimated 18 lakh residents exposed to heightened risk.

The fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, has put the spotlight on safety violations that often go unnoticed until disaster strikes. Preliminary findings suggest the property was approved for just six rooms, but was allegedly operating 25.

The hotel was registered under Delhi's Bed and Breakfast scheme as a home stay.

According to data released by the Delhi Fire Services in June 2025, only 101 of the city's 898 functional cooperative group housing societies hold a valid fire NOC. Of the remaining, 73 had applied but were held back due to safety shortcomings, while 724 had either never applied, allowed their certificates to lapse, or had no valid clearance at all.

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Fire officials said that despite repeated warnings, most societies have failed to either apply for fire safety clearance or keep their certifications current.

A fire NOC inspection covers more than two dozen criteria. These include emergency exits, ventilation systems, fire safety equipment, working motors, electricity unit positions, high-tension wire placement, basement exits, lift systems, staircases and terrace access, among others.

Officials noted that multi-storey buildings over 15 metres in height are legally required to hold a valid fire NOC, yet the majority fall short of even basic compliance.

Cooperative group housing societies are resident-run housing complexes where ownership and management are handled collectively by members and resident welfare associations. According to the National Cooperative Database under the Union Ministry of Cooperation, Delhi has 898 functional CGHS spread across the city.

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The largest concentrations are in southwest Delhi, which has 317 such societies, followed by east Delhi with 227 and northwest Delhi with 166.

An estimated 18 to 20 lakh people live across these societies. With nearly 90 per cent lacking a confirmed, valid fire NOC, roughly 18 lakh residents are living in buildings that have not met fire safety standards, according to estimates based on the available data.