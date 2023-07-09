17 Trains Cancelled, 12 Diverted Due To Heavy Rainfall: Northern Railways

Cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express. (Representational)

The Northern Railways has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region.

In a statement, a Northern Railways spokesperson said traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging. These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

"Strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains. Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station's trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal," CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said.

The cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those which have been diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 153 mm of rain ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)