22 Trains Cancelled In Jammu Due To Heavy Rain

The Northern Railways on Tuesday cancelled the next day's 22 trains halting at or departing from Jammu and Katra railway stations, and short-terminated 27 trains in the division.

Heavy rain lashing the Jammu region has disrupted rail traffic.

"Twenty-seven trains have been short-terminated on Tuesday. This has been done in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the region," Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Jammu Division, said.

The Jammu region has been experiencing its heaviest rainfall in decades since Monday, leading to flooding, landslides that have damaged bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas.

A large number of people have been forced to move.

Jammu city has recorded more than 250 mm of rainfall in less than a day.

Of the 22 cancelled, nine trains are from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and one from Jammu, officials said.

The remaining trains were scheduled to arrive at Katra, Jammu and Udhampur stations.

Train services have also been suspended from Pathankot to Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods at the Chakki River on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven trains were short-terminated at Firozpur, Manda and Chak Rakhwalan, and Pathankot, they said.

Train operations, however, continue on the Katra-Srinagar stretch, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)