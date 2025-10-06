17 New Initiatives In Bihar Polls That Will Be Implemented Across India

The Bihar polls for 243 assembly seats will be held in two phases: November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says the polls, which come right after a contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, will show the rest of the country the path towards the purification of voter rolls.



Here are the 17 new initiatives by the poll body that will be implemented across the country:

Free delivery of EPIC

Photo ID Cards for BLOs

Mobile Deposit Facility at Polling Stations

Clearer Voter Information Slip (VIS) - Serial and part numbers displayed prominently for easier verification of voters

One-stop Digital Platform - Many important services on ECINet App including, near Real-Time Voter Turnout Updates

Polling Station Limit of 1,200 voters

Candidate Booths allowed just outside 100 metres of Polling Station

100% Webcasting at Polling Stations

EVM Ballot Paper Guidelines Revised

Digital Index Cards and Reports

Mandatory VVPAT Count for mismatches

Streamlining Counting of Postal Ballots

