15-Year-Old Kerala Boy Dragged Woman, Tried To Choke, Rape Her: Police

Case was registered against a boy, 15, for attempting to rape a 21-year-old woman. (Representational)

A case was registered against a 15-year-old boy for attempting to rape a 21-year-old woman in Kerala's Malppuram district, police said. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the accused followed the woman who was going to attend computer classes.

The accused, who knew the martial art Judo, then dragged her to a plantation area near the road. The teenager then used a stone to hit her head and attempted to choke her after trying to tie her hands using a dupatta, District Police Chief of Malappuram Sujith Das S said.

"It was a sparsely populated area owing to which there was no one around at that time", the police official said.

The woman resisted and managed to escape to a nearby house, the official added.

The police booked the accused on Tuesday morning and presented the teenager before a Juvenile Justice Board yesterday. He has been sent to a juvenile home for further medical procedures, according to the police.

"We have spoken to the survivor in detail and the survivor described the attacker. Based on our surveillance and network inputs we decided to question him," police said adding that the accused is not an acquaintance of the survivor.

Further probe is underway but completion will take some time as the survivor has been given time to recover from the shocking incident, police further said.