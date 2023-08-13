15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In Haryana: Cops

One of the accused was known to the girl, said police. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was going to school and raped in Rohtak in Haryana, police said on Sunday.

Three people have been arrested in the case and a search for a fourth person is underway, they said and added that she was kidnapped and taken away in a car to a hotel on Friday.

Sampla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar said the car's driver is at large and the accused are aged between 21 and 32 years, he said.

Police said a case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

One of the accused was known to the girl and it was he who blocked her way while she was going to school, the DSP said.

She was threatened with dire consequences if she raised an alarm, police said.

The girl had contacted her family from the hotel after which a police complaint was lodged. The girl was hospitalised after the incident, they said.

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday demanded strict action against the culprits. Police should act with sensitivity and promptness in the matter, he said.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the government should ensure speedy justice to the victim through a fast-track court.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked Congress' Rohtak MLA BB Batra to extend all possible help to the victim's family.

BB Batra met the victim at the hospital and also talked to members of her family. He assured them of all possible help.

He said the victim is extremely traumatised and needs counselling along with treatment.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, meanwhile, claimed that crimes against women are continuously rising in the state. "NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) statistics show that four to five rape cases and a dozen kidnapping cases are registered every day in Haryana," he said.

