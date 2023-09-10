Semi-Naked Body Of Assam Teen Found At Home, Family Alleges Rape, Murder

An investigation is underway and no one has been detained, the police said (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Assam's Karimganj district, the police said on Sunday. She was not fully clothed, they added.

The girl's family alleged that she was raped and murdered, the police informed.

The police received information about a girl being found dead at her home on Saturday night, Karimganj's Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das said.

"Our team reached the spot and took custody of the body. Her family said she spoke with them till 9 pm and seemed to be fine. However, she was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. We will send the body to Silchar for an autopsy," the SP added.

On the family's allegations that the girl was raped and murdered, the police officer said, "An investigation is underway and the post-mortem report will help shed light into the case."

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage and no one has been detained yet," the SP added.

Further details are awaited.