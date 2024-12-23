He Slit Throats Of His 2 Stepbrothers While Dropping Them To School In Assam

Police are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.

A man has been charged for killing his 2 minor stepbrothers in Assam after the victims' bodies were discovered on December 21 in Santopara, Tangla, Udalguri district. The throats of both the victims had been cut, according to officials.

The two young boys went missing after leaving for school on December 20, prompting officials to launch a search operation. According to police, the accused had taken the boys to school on his motorbike after which he took them to an isolated area where he committed the crime.

Police have identified Neeraj Sharma, the stepbrother of the two victims, who hails from Tongla as the main accused.

Bodoland Territorial Region IGP Vivek Raj Singh confirmed Neeraj's detention and stated that crucial evidence, including the motorbike and the murder weapon, has been recovered.

Upon questioning, Neeraj revealed that he felt neglected and aggrieved towards their father, citing a lack of attention as the reason for his actions, say officials.

The case has sparked outrage in the community, with local women staging protests and asking for swift justice.

Police are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.