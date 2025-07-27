7-Year-Old Runs After Ball, Falls Into Open Fire Safety Tank In Assam, Dies

A 7-year-old boy was found dead after falling into a deep uncovered fire safety tank in a housing complex in Assam's Dibrugarh today.

The child was a resident of Mariani in Jorhat district. He was visiting his grandfather's house as his father had been undergoing medical treatment, according to officials.

Locals claimed that that the boy had been missing since 3 pm, prompting a search operation which led to the revelation of the boy's body inside the open fire safety tank. The child was then taken to a Private hospital in Dibrugarh, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to sources.

Police sources said the seven-year-old was playing with a ball when it accidentally rolled into an uncovered fire safety tank. The child ran after it and fell in. With no one around at the time, the incident went unnoticed.

Locals allege that the child died due to gross negligence of the building owner. A police complaint has been lodged by the boy's family.

Police are currently probing the matter and further investigation is underway.