22-Year-Old Woman Sells Own Child For Rs 50,000 In Assam

A 22-year-old unmarried woman, who had recently given birth in Assam's Sivasagar civil hospital, allegedly sold her child for Rs 50,000, according to officials.

Sources said The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) went to the hospital to convince the woman and her mother to not sell the newborn, but they sold the baby anyway.

The child has been recovered from the custody of a childless couple from Sapekhati in Assam's Charaideo district.

Cops have arrested five individuals so far. Further probe has led to the unearthing of a nexus of ASHA workers in Sivasagar who were allegedly involved in the alleged sale of the newborn. These individuals have also been linked to previous similar cases, police sources said.

The District child protection unit, Sivasagar has filed an FIR at Sivasagar police station.

Police are currently probing the matter and further investigation is underway.