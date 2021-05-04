15 Dead, 35 Injured In Bus Accident In Pakistan's Punjab Province: Cops

Pakistan Bus Accident: Rescue teams took the dead and injured to a hospital nearby (Representational)

At least 15 people were killed and more than 35 others injured when a speeding passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Punjab province, the police said today.

The accident occurred on a motorway in Pakistan's Attock district.

The bus was traveling from Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province to Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid an accident with another car.

The rescue teams took the dead and injured to a hospital nearby, the police said.

At least 15 people have died while over 35 people have been injured in the accident, the police said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari expressed grief over the incident and directed the civil administration to provide assistance to the victims.

