20 Dead, 21 Injured After Speeding Bus Falls Off Cliff In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

The injured people and those who died were taken to a hospital in Chilas. (Representational)

At least 20 people have died and 21 injured after a speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and fell off a cliff in Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The accident happened at the Yashokhal area on the Karakoram Highway in PoK's Diamer this morning at around 6 am IST, according to the local police.

The bus was heading from Rawalpindi in Pakistan to Gilgit in PoK. According to police, over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Following the accident, rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the accident. The injured people and those who died were taken to a hospital in Chilas.

Speaking to Pakistan's Geo News, a local official said that the condition of at least five injured passengers is serious, while two have been shifted to Gilgit.

The official also said, "The accident took place 20 kilometres away from Chilas. The bus met with an accident while overspeeding while taking a turn."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)