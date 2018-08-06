14 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

The gunfight with Maoists broke out at a forest between Gollapalli and Konta at Sukma, some 390 kilometres from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 06, 2018 12:50 IST
Fourteen Maoists have been shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh (File)

New Delhi: 

Fourteen Maoists have been shot dead in an encounter with security forces at Sukma in Chhattisgarh.

The gunfight broke out at a forest between Gollapalli and Konta at Sukma, some 390 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, the paramilitary CRPF and the Special Task Force engaged over 200 Maoists in the fierce gun battle, the police said.

Sixteen assault rifles belonging to the Maoists have been recovered from the area.

The security forces are sweeping the area to check for any remaining Maoists, the police said.

More details are awaited.

