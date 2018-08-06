14 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Fourteen Maoists have been shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh (File)

The gunfight broke out at a forest between Gollapalli and Konta at Sukma, some 390 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, the paramilitary CRPF and the Special Task Force engaged over 200 Maoists in the fierce gun battle, the police said.

Sixteen assault rifles belonging to the Maoists have been recovered from the area.

The security forces are sweeping the area to check for any remaining Maoists, the police said.

More details are awaited.