14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Skip Assembly Session. They Had Weddings To Attend

In what could pass for a political comedy of errors, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session, scheduled till December 5, ended with a whimper after lawmakers across party lines vanished from the House en masse to attend weddings.

On the final day, the Treasury benches arrived armed with replies, and ministers waited to face tough questions, but the MLAs who had asked those questions never showed up.

Reason? Shaadi season.

A total of 14 MLAs, including those from the BJP, Congress, and even the lone MLA from the Bharat Adivasi Party, were absent when their starred questions were called. With no one present to ask them, the Question Hour ended early because there were no questions.

A stunned Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar looked around at the empty Opposition benches before reading out the names of missing MLAs. No one replied.

SStanding up with a half-smile, Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said "Honourable Speaker, next time when we decide Assembly session dates, we should also consider wedding muhurats. Many MLAs have weddings in their families today. From next year, we will ensure Assembly dates don't clash with marriages."

The House erupted in murmurs, part amusement, part disbelief.

Questions numbered 14 to 18 and 20 to 25, all from Opposition MLAs, lapsed without being asked. MLAs responsible for questions 2, 7, and 11 were also missing. Every minister was present. Every bureaucrat was present. Only the questioners were not.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Assembly had five minutes left in Question Hour with absolutely nothing to do.

Across party lines, the MLAs were united not in legislative duty, but in barati duty.

The episode has sparked debate outside the House over priorities of elected representatives. Critics argue that Question Hour is the most crucial accountability tool in a democracy yet it was sacrificed for wedding invitations.

Supporters of the absent MLAs say it is the peak marriage season and public representatives are expected even obligated to attend countless ceremonies in their constituencies.