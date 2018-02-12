13-Year-Old Girl Set On Fire For Resisting Sexual Assault, Boy Detained Police said the girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted to a district hospital. Her condition is said to be critical with 50 per cent burn injuries

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 13-year-old girl was alone at her house when the boy tried to sexually assault her Rajgarh: A 13-year-old girl was set on fire allegedly by a boy when she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her in a village in Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said today.



Police said the girl has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Rajgarh district, 115 km from state capital Bhopal. Her condition is said to be critical as 50 per cent burn injuries is challenging for doctors to treat if infection sets in.



The boy had gone into hiding on Saturday night. He was detained a day later after the police combed the district.



She was alone at her house in Rajgarh's Sustani village on Saturday as her family members were out working at a field.



Seeing that the girl was vulnerable with no one around, the boy sneaked into her house and tried to sexually assault her, police officer Indraraj Singh said. The girl fought back furiously as he also beat her up, Mr Singh said, adding the boy then suddenly took some cooking kerosene which he found in the house, poured the flammable liquid on her and set her on fire.



Rajgarh senior police officer Simala Prasad confirmed that the boy was taken into custody on Sunday night.



A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused, police said.





