13,000 Railway Employees Don't Show Up To Work, Will Be Fired: Ministry

The railways had launched a drive to improve performance of the organisation and boost the morale of sincere and diligent employees. The action is part of that campaign.
"A massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways has been initiated. As a result of the drive, more than 13,000 employees out of about 13 lakh employees were found to be on unauthorised absence for a long time," the railways said in a statement.
"Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees' rolls after following due process," the statement stated.