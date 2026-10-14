13 Arrested In Manipur For Sharing, Monetising Sexual Content On Telegram

Manipur Police have arrested 13 individuals, including one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL), for their alleged involvement in circulating, trading and monetising non-consensual explicit videos and photographs of Manipuri women through multiple Telegram channels. The case also involves the alleged distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The arrests were conducted under Operation Dignity, launched after police received credible information about the alleged online circulation and commercial exploitation of such material. An FIR was registered at a police station in Bishnupur district, and an investigation is underway to identify others involved and establish the full extent of the network.

According to police, 14 mobile phones and one laptop have been seized so far. Investigators are examining the suspected network, tracing financial transactions and looking into the possibility of additional victims.

The alleged monetisation of intimate images and videos has raised concerns over whether individuals or groups were profiting from the circulation of such material. However, police have not disclosed the alleged payment mechanisms, the amount of money involved or the specific roles of the arrested individuals.

Investigators are also expected to establish how the material was obtained, who operated or administered the Telegram channels, how the content was circulated and whether other users or financial beneficiaries were involved. Police have not yet disclosed whether forensic examination of the seized devices has yielded further leads.

The case involves two serious concerns: the alleged non-consensual circulation of intimate images and videos of women and the reported distribution of child sexual abuse material. The number of victims, the volume of content circulated, and the full extent of the alleged network remain unclear.

The arrested individuals were identified by police as:

1. N. Rajesh Singh alias Maipakchao, 21, from Bishnupur.

2. H. Dhanajit Singh alias Taison, 19, from Bishnupur.

3. S. Saphaba Singh, 19, from Imphal West.

4. Th. Cavendish Singh alias Ingocha, 21, from Kakching.

5. H. Rojit Singh, 19, from Bishnupur.

6. M. Clinton Singh, 28, from Bishnupur.

7. Kh. Bipin Singh, 31, from Thoubal.

8. One child in conflict with law, whose identity has not been disclosed.

9. S. Simpson Singh, 34, from Imphal West.

10. A. Aria Singh, 24, from Bishnupur.

11. S. Alexander Singh, 31, from Kakching.

12. K. Rakesh Singh, 18, from Imphal West.

13. Ch. Robert Singh, 27, from Imphal West.

Police said further investigation was underway to trace the wider network, identify additional victims and follow the financial trail.