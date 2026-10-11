Number Of Deaths In Fresh Manipur Violence Rises To 9

The number of dead in yesterday's incident of violence in Manipur's hill areas has risen to nine, sources said. The bodies have been identified. Six were from the Naga tribes, two from the Kuki tribes and one Nepali.

The Naga and Kuki tribes have been fighting for the last few months and the violence appears to be escalating. The Kuki-Naga conflict that began in 1992 and lasted six years had taken the lives of over 1,000 people. The 2023 Kuki-Meitei violence had claimed over 260 lives.

Yesterday's violence was reported from Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts. Houses and shops were also set on fire.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in a statement condemned the killings of civilians and the violence in Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts.

"I have instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate and effective steps to control the situation, restore peace and order and ensure the safety and security of all citizens," he said.

He appealed to public leaders and civil society organisations representing different communities to exercise restraint and cooperate in defusing tensions, urging all sections of society to prioritise peace, dialogue and harmony.

READ | 5 Killed, 30 Houses And Shops Burned As Violence Breaks Out In Manipur Again

Khemchand Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi yesterday and briefed him on the state government's efforts to restore peace and normalcy, sources said.

During the meeting, the chief minister mentioned the resumption of the Imphal, Dimapur and Guwahati bus services and efforts to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks on key national highways in the border state.

He shared details about the work being done to bridge the trust deficit among communities.

The chief minister asked PM Modi to approve a proposal to upgrade some state highways to national highways, and turn the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal to the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He also invited PM Modi to visit Manipur.

The prime minister acknowledged the state government's efforts and observed that the situation in Manipur had improved. He assured that every reasonable issue concerning the state would be addressed, keeping the aspirations of its people in mind.