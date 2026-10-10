5 Killed, 30 Houses And Shops Burned As Violence Breaks Out In Manipur Again

At least five people were killed in Manipur on Saturday amid violence in the Kamjong and Urkhul districts, while 10 houses and 20 shops were burnt in Chassad.

Violence between Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur has erupted in recent days, prompting the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) to call a 24-hour shutdown across Kangpokpi district from 6 pm on Saturday.

READ | Violence Erupts In Manipur's Kamjong, Woman Shot Dead, Houses Burnt Down

In Chassad of Kamjong district, 23-year-old Michael Ngamminlen Haokip was reportedly shot dead on Saturday morning after suspected armed groups opened fire in the area.

In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, 40-year-old Sandeep Rai was shot dead in an alleged ambush near Yaolen, close to TM Kasom. Suspected armed people reportedly fired at the four-wheeler he was driving, killing him on the spot. District police personnel reached the scene to investigate the matter.

The two deaths followed the killing of Domkhonei Touthang, a Kuki woman and mother of five, who reportedly died of bullet injuries at around 9:40 pm on Friday in Chassad.

Separately, two Naga villagers were gunned down in Ningchou village along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Kamjong district at around 9:30 am on Saturday, adding to the mounting casualties amid escalating violence in the state.

The victims were identified as Ngachanso Ningshen, 35, and Leishishan Leishadang, 48. Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the attackers were not immediately available.

With the latest incident, the reported death count from the ongoing violence has reached five, comprising four deaths in Kamjong district and one in neighbouring Ukhrul district.

READ | 2 Naga Civilians Shot Dead In Manipur, 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days

Houses, Shops Set On Fire

At least 10 houses and 20 shops were also set ablaze in and around Chassad on Saturday, though the extent of the damage and the number of people displaced remain unclear.

The Kamjong district administration has imposed prohibitory orders around Chassad Police Gate Junction. In an order dated October 9, District Magistrate L. N. Kashung invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons, the carrying of weapons and movement outside homes within a 400-metre radius of the junction.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice, with exemptions for security personnel, magistrates on duty, essential-service personnel and individuals holding special permits.

Meanwhile, CoTU, Sadar Hills, announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district from 6 pm on Saturday, citing the killings in Chassad and alleged coordinated attacks in Chassad, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and along the Imphal-Tengnoupal Road. Emergency medical services have been exempted from the shutdown.

The Kuki Workers' Union (KWU) condemned the killings of Domkhonei Touthang and Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, demanding registration of a case under Sections 103 and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), removal of the IRB post and an independent inquiry.

Former Chief Minister Condemns Deaths

Meanwhile, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, claiming in a social media post that seven people had lost their lives in violent incidents across the state in a single day.

Singh referred to reported attacks in Ningchou village in Kamjong district, violence along the Makui-Imphal-Tamenglong Road and in Chassad, and the reported burning of a police station in Kamjong. He also said two Naga residents of Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district had been reported missing.

Questioning the authorities' ability to contain the situation, the former chief minister said armed groups could not be allowed to kill civilians, burn police stations and challenge the authority of the Indian state with impunity.

He called for the recovery of illegally held weapons, decisive operations against armed groups and stronger security along the Indo-Myanmar border. He urged state and central security forces to act without further delay, describing the situation as a serious threat to internal security and national sovereignty.