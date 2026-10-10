Violence Erupts In Manipur's Kamjong, Woman Shot Dead, Houses Burnt Down

A woman was allegedly shot dead in Manipur's Kamjong district, triggering a fresh bout of violence in the strife-torn state that prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9.40 pm on Friday at the Kuki-majority Chassad village in the Naga-dominated district, they said.

The victim has been identified as Domkhonei Touthang, a mother of five. The woman received gunshot wounds near her neck and died within minutes, they added.

According to reports from the ground, violence intensified overnight, with gunfire continuing and several houses reportedly set ablaze. Firing and arson were still being reported at the time of the latest update. The extent of the damage and the number of houses affected could not be immediately ascertained. Several houses were also torched in the violence, officials said.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the BNSS within a 400-metre radius of the Chassad police gate junction to prevent further violence. The orders prohibit the assembly of five or more people. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice. Security personnel, magistrates on duty, essential-service personnel and individuals holding special permits are exempted. The District Magistrate has directed the Superintendent of Police to deploy adequate security in the restricted area.

The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, Delhi and NCR, has strongly condemned Domkhonei's killing and called for an impartial, time-bound investigation, accountability for those responsible, and humanitarian, psychological and financial assistance for the bereaved family, particularly her five children. The forum also expressed concern over the safety of women and civilians amid the continuing conflict in Manipur and urged authorities to ensure their protection.