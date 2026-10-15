84 Border Force Personnel In Hospital After Suspected Food Poisoning In Manipur

Eighty-four BSF personnel posted in Manipur were admitted to a hospital here on Thursday for suspected food poisoning after having breakfast, an official said.

The personnel had arrived here from elsewhere on Wednesday, and they were staying at a construction site at Lamshang in Imphal West district.

They had consumed "puri and alu sabji" in the morning at around 8.30 am, following which they started vomiting.

The border guards were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) around 1 pm, an official of the hospital said.

"The BSF personnel were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their condition is now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning," the official said.

"There are no signs of their health deteriorating, and tests are being conducted to ascertain what caused the food poisoning," RIMS Medical Superintendent in charge M Rameshwar told the media.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed concerns about the personnel who have been admitted to hospital.

"The well-being of our security personnel remains a priority. I wish all the affected jawans a speedy and complete recovery. The concerned authorities are urged to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care," Singh said in a social media post.

BSF personnel have been deployed to help maintain law and order across the northeastern state, which has been rocked by ethnic violence for more than three years.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)