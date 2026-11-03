9, Including 3 women, Arrested For Attacking BSF Jawans In Tripura

At least nine people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly attacking BSF jawans and trying to snatch their fire arms at Tripura's Sepahlijala district in Ashabari village along the India-Bangladesh border.

Three BSF personnel, including a Company Commander, were injured in the incident.

Police sources said the incident occurred during a road blockade by villagers protesting against the alleged assault of a local resident by BSF personnel suspected to be engaged with smuggling.

The confrontation escalated when a vehicle carrying the three BSF personnel reached the blockade. The crowd allegedly attacked the occupants with sticks and bamboo poles.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha strongly condemned the attack in a social media post, calling the violence against security personnel unacceptable and demanding stringent action against those responsible.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," he said.

He added, "Concerned authorities are directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection."

Meanwhile, police have registered complaints from both the BSF and local villagers at Kalamchoura police station in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das, said senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, had visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

"We have visited the spot along with the officers of the police station. The matter is under investigation, and we will take all necessary steps as part of the investigation. The injured personnel are hospitalised," Das said.

Police said the investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events and identify everyone involved in the violence.

The situation in Ashabari was reported to be under control, even as police continued their investigation.