She Tried To Save Her Friend, Andhra Chainsaw Attacker Targeted Her Also

When a man armed with a chainsaw walked into a classroom and attacked her friend, Gopika, Class 10 student Lakshmi did not run to safety. She tried to shield her friend and in turn suffered injuries. Today, both Gopika and Lakshmi are in hospital getting treatment for their injuries.

"Her (Lakshmi) actions reminds us what friendship and bravery really mean," Education Minister Nara Lokesh wrote in a post on X praising the girl.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Hemanth walked into a classroom at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district carrying a chainsaw. He attacked two Class 10 girls when the lessons were underway and a teacher was in the room. According to the police sources, the man, said to be the uncle of the girl he allegedly targeted, attacked over rejection of advances.

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Recounting the terrifying moments, Lakshmi said the accused entered the school around 10:30 am and attacked Gopika with a power saw. When she intervened to save her friend, he attacked her too.

But Lakshmi's anger was unmistakable when she learnt that police had taken the accused to hospital for treatment after shooting him during an encounter.

"If they don't punish him, I will kill him myself. He did this to my friend. How can the police take him to hospital and give him treatment?" she asked.

"They should have killed him there and buried him there," she said, expressing the anguish of a young girl who witnessed her friend being brutally attacked.

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Gopika, who suffered grievous injuries to her neck, face, shoulders and back, underwent multiple complex orthopaedic and plastic surgeries at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. Her condition is stable, and she has slowly started speaking to her parents, doctors said on Tuesday.

"The girl child is showing steady improvement. Eyes are open and all vital parameters remain stable. Initial ophthalmology and neurosurgery reviews show no major concerns," Lokesh said sharingan update on the girl's health in a post on X. "Further detailed eye evaluations and ortho surgery will follow later this week. Continuous monitoring is underway, and we are praying for a full and speedy recovery," he added.

Lakshmi is also receiving treatment for injuries sustained while trying to protect her friend.

"Our government stands firmly with both families. We will make sure they get the best possible medical care. Steps will be taken to ensure no child in Andhra Pradesh should ever feel unsafe in a classroom," Lokesh added.

The accused, Hemanth alias Dummu, was arrested after police opened fire during a search operation in the Atmakur forest area on Sunday. The police said Hemanth attempted to escape and attacked police personnel while they were trying to arrest him. Six rounds were fired at him resulting in serious injuries.

Doctors today amputated his right leg after finding that bullet injuries sustained during police firing had severely impaired blood circulation below his right knee, resulting in gangrene.

Medical experts warned that leaving the infected tissue untreated could cause further tissue damage, spread infection and become life-threatening. The affected portion of the leg, below the knee, was therefore surgically removed.