4 Militants Killed As Rival Naga Groups Clash In Manipur Village

Four militants have been killed in a gunfight between two rival Naga groups in Manipur's Noney district, sending villagers fleeing from their homes.

Police sources said three of the dead belonged to the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui faction), or ZUF(J), and one to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM). The clash took place at Taodaizing village on Wednesday.

Many residents left for safer places, fearing they would be caught in the crossfire. According to villagers, heavy and continuous firing was heard until some hours earlier, and intermittent gunfire went on after that. Villagers reportedly used loudspeakers to warn others and urge them to evacuate.

The confrontation is suspected to have involved ZUF(J) and NSCN-IM cadres.

The Rongmei Naga Luphuam, Nungba Area, has appealed to the armed groups to cease hostilities and give peace a chance, amid growing tension and fear among civilians.

Taodaizing lies in Nungba Sub-Division, along the Old Cachar Road towards Khoupum, and falls under Rengpang Police Station.

The incident is another episode of violence between rival Naga militant groups. Control of territory and influence over an area are often cited as reasons for such clashes.

Further details on what led to the gunfight and on the security situation in the area are awaited.