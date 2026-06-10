12 Years Of 'Decolonisation': How Modi Government Shed British-Era Practices

Over the past twelve years, the Narendra Modi government has undertaken a sweeping effort to dismantle symbols, laws and practices that it associates with British colonial rule. The changes span public spaces, legal codes, government ceremonies and the names of some of India's most recognisable institutions.

The effort was given a national voice in Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day address in 2022, when he called upon Indians to rid themselves of what he described as a "colonial mindset" -- or "gulami ki mansikta". Since then, the government has presented a wide range of reforms as steps toward reclaiming India's identity, culture and civilisational heritage.

A New Parliament Built On Indian Symbolism

One of the most visible changes has been the construction of a new Parliament building. The old building was designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The new structure incorporates Indian architectural motifs and indigenous symbolism, including the installation of the Sengol, a ceremonial sceptre with historical roots in Tamil tradition.

Within the building, the Lok Sabha, the lower house, is themed around the peacock, India's national bird. The Rajya Sabha, the upper house, takes the lotus, India's national flower, as its motif. The central lounge is built around a courtyard featuring the banyan tree, India's national tree.

The Navy Gets A New Identity

In September 2022, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a new ensign for the Indian Navy. The previous design carried the St George's Cross, a relic of British naval tradition. The new ensign features the national flag on the upper canton and a blue octagon encasing the national emblem atop an anchor, with the Navy's motto "Sam No Varuna", a Vedic mantra invoking the god of the seas, inscribed in Devanagari script. The design draws inspiration from Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rajpath Renamed Kartavya Path

The Rajpath, or "King's Way," has been renamed Kartavya Path, meaning "Path of Duty." The government described the change as a shift from an icon of power to one of public ownership and empowerment.

At India Gate, the statue of King George V, which once stood at the site, has been replaced by one of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The India Gate itself, originally called the All India War Memorial and built by the British to commemorate soldiers who died fighting for the Crown in the First World War, has also seen changes. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, which had been placed there as a tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 1971 war with Pakistan, has been merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, a dedicated site built specifically to honour India's fallen soldiers.

Beating The Retreat Gets An Indian Sound

The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, held during Republic Day celebrations, has also been reshaped. In 2022, new tunes were added to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th anniversary of independence. These included Kerala, Hind ki Sena and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The event concluded with Sare Jahan se Acha. Indian instruments, the sitar, santoor and tabla, have been incorporated into the music ensemble.

Andaman Islands Shed Their British Names

In December 2018, on the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hoisting of the Tricolour on Indian soil, Prime Minister Modi announced the renaming of three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar chain. Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island became Shaheed Dweep, and Havelock Island was renamed Swaraj Dweep. The government stated that the original names were vestiges of British rule that had survived into independent India.

Three colonial-era laws that had governed criminal justice in India for well over a century have been replaced. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has replaced the Indian Penal Code of 1860. The Indian Evidence Act of 1872 has given way to the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. The Code of Criminal Procedure of 1882 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Beyond the statute books, the government has repealed more than 1,500 outdated or obsolete central acts since 2014.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke with longstanding practice in 2019 by arriving for her budget presentation carrying a traditional Indian bahi khata, a cloth-wrapped ledger, rather than the leather briefcase that had been standard since colonial times.

The date of the budget presentation itself was also changed. Since 2017, it has been presented on 1 February rather than the last working day of February. Separately, an earlier government under the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had moved the presentation time from 5 pm to 11 am, a change that ended the synchronisation with British working hours, under which Indian financial announcements had historically been timed for review by officials and markets in the United Kingdom.

The Railway Budget, which had been presented separately from the Union Budget since 1924 following recommendations by the Acworth Committee, was also merged into the main budget from the 2017-18 financial year onwards.

Street Names And Office Titles Revisited

Several prominent addresses in Delhi have been renamed. Race Course Road, home to the Prime Minister's official residence, was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016. In December 2025, the Prime Minister's Office was renamed Seva Tirth. The Central Secretariat complex has been officially rechristened Kartavya Bhavan, while Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

Literature Once Banned By The British

The government has also turned its attention to literary works that were suppressed during the independence movement. British authorities banned many poems, writings and publications because they threatened the security of colonial rule. The National Archives of India has since published a catalogue bringing together these works, which had been identified and compiled by the government.

Education and Language

The National Education Policy has been presented as a step toward reducing what the government describes as a compulsion to learn in foreign languages, with greater emphasis on instruction in Indian languages.