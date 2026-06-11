In A First, All 28 Chief Ministers Join NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet

In a landmark moment for cooperative federalism, the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog witnessed participation from all 28 States and five Union Territories, with Chief Ministers from every State attending the meeting for the first time since the council's inception.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, was held under the theme "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047."

Along with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators of Union Territories also took part in the deliberations, making it one of the most representative gatherings of the country's federal leadership.

Describing the full participation of States as a significant step towards strengthening cooperative federalism, PM Modi asserted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 can only be achieved through close collaboration between the Centre and States.

He said the goal of Viksit Bharat must become a collective resolve extending from States and districts to blocks and villages.

The PM also spotlighted India's strong economic performance despite global uncertainties. His thrust was on greater self-reliance and adoption of global best practices, particularly in renewable energy.

The country's demographic advantage was also emphasised by the Prime Minister. Nearly 70 crore Indians are below the age of 25, and states should convert this demographic dividend into a development dividend through education, skilling and capacity-building initiatives, he remarked.

He asked states to leverage the benefits of India's recent trade agreements. He said that they can do so by creating opportunities for youth and MSMEs and attracting investments from partner countries.

PM Modi stressed the importance of women-led development. In this context, he urged states to help increase the number of Lakhpati Didis from 3 crore to 6 crore.

He stressed the need for states to promote One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives, explore opportunities in defence manufacturing, and strengthen efforts to tackle challenges such as drug abuse and cyber fraud.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on water conservation, natural farming, district-level monitoring of development indicators, and the need for clear 100-day and five-year targets to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Stressing the role of good governance and infrastructure in attracting investments, he urged the states to focus on ease of doing business, branding, data centres and artificial intelligence, while equipping citizens with future-ready skills.

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