12-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Boy In Meerut

A 12-year-old alleged rape victim from Ghaziabad gave birth to a baby boy at the medical college, an official said on Saturday.

The medical college administration confirmed that the mother and the child were healthy.

The girl, who lives in Ghaziabad's Khoda police station area, was admitted to the medical college on October 1 and she gave birth through C-Section, medical college principal Dr RK Gupta said.

Her family members told reporters that a 19-year-old living in their apartment had threatened and raped her multiple times. His brother aged 21, too, had raped her after threatening that they will kill her parents if she did not heed to their demand.

Further, they alleged that a 16-year-old girl living with the two brothers had allegedly handed the victim over to another man for money, who also took sexual advantage of her.

After the victim's relatives learnt about her trauma, they lodged a police complaint.

According to the family, the victim did not exhibit any sign of pregnancy and she remained normal till the time of delivery. While bringing her to the hospital, she was told that she had a kidney stone and that she had to undergo a surgical procedure.

Inspector in-charge of Khoda police station Altaf Ansari said the family had lodged a complaint on September 5 against the two brothers, the girl living with them, and a 35-year-old man.

All of them have been arrested and a chargesheet has been filed against them in the court, he said.

The victim's parents have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

