"Nude Gang" Panic Among Women In UP's Meerut, Drones Used For Surveillance

They arrive naked and drag women to deserted areas. A fourth such attempt has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, allegedly by what is being referred to as a 'nude gang', spreading panic among women in Daurala. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police have started an investigation. No suspect has been caught yet, but officials are monitoring the area using drones.

In the recent case that brought the matter to the police, two men tried to drag a woman to the field while she was travelling to her workplace alone in Bharaala village. The woman screamed and managed to free herself from their clutches. The villagers soon reached the spot and surrounded the fields from all sides. But no one was found. When asked how they looked, the woman told her family members that the accused were not wearing any clothes.

Scared over the incident, she has now changed her job and takes a different route to work, her husband told NDTV.

The villagers have alleged that this is the fourth such incident; the previous incidents were not reported due to the fear of public shame. But they feel the matter has now gone out of hand and requires police intervention. "Villagers initially did not take it seriously. But now there is an atmosphere of fear. This gang has so far targeted only women," said Rajendra Kumar, the village chief.

The police have also searched the fields. Last Saturday, a search operation was carried out with drones for several hours, in the presence of senior officers. CCTV cameras have been installed in nearby areas as well for surveillance.

"We combed the area with drones and the help of villagers, but did not find any suspects. Women cops have been deployed in the area, and a search is on for the suspects," said the Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada, who himself had inspected the spot.

While the 'nude gang' terror has confined some families to their homes, some believe it is a rumour and the handiwork of mischievous elements trying to tarnish the image of the police and the administration.