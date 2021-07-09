12 Drown While Taking Bath In River In Ayodhya, Rescue Operation Underway

A team of local police divers are on the spot for rescue operations, they said. (Representational)

At least 12 people drowned while taking a bath inSaryu river at Ayodhya's popular Guptar Ghat on Friday. They were a part of a group of 15 belonging to four families who had come from Agra to visit the city, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to reach the spot and rescue the people as soon as possible, the officials said..

The accident happened at the Kutch Ghat of the Guptar Ghat complex. Guptar Ghar is a riverside complex featuring a series of 19th-century banks, temples and shrines.