117 Eminent Personalities Write To PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif, Urge Dialogue

A group of 117 eminent personalities from India and Pakistan have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging both countries to restart dialogue and reopen diplomatic channels.

Speaking to NDTV, OP Shah, who heads the New Delhi-based Centre for Peace and Progress and is among those associated with the initiative, said the current situation between the two neighbours is "far from comfortable" and affects the lives of ordinary people across the subcontinent.

According to Shah, peace, stability and normal relations between India and Pakistan are essential for the economic well-being of people in both countries. He said any situation that brings the two nations closer to conflict impacts livelihoods and development.

The letter primarily calls for peace and dialogue, with signatories stressing that sustained engagement between the two countries can create conditions for greater prosperity in the region.

Asked about repeated terror attacks linked to Pakistan, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pulwama and Pahalgam, Shah said he has faith in dialogue and discussion. He maintained that talks should continue and that all issues, including terrorism and security concerns, should be discussed through diplomatic engagement.

Shah said there should be no interruption in communication between the two countries and called for continuous dialogue at multiple levels. According to him, regular engagement will help both sides better understand each other's concerns and limitations.

Responding to questions about India's strong stance following Operation Sindoor and repeated warnings against future attacks, Shah said dialogue remains important and that discussions can address difficult issues between the two countries.

He also said that many people in India and Pakistan support peace efforts and do not want conflict. Thousands more people would be willing to endorse the appeal for improved relations, he said.