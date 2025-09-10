112 Tourists From Thane Trapped In Nepal, Appeal For Swift Evacuation

As many as 112 tourists from Murbad taluka in Thane district are trapped in Kathmandu and Pokhara cities in Nepal, caught in the turmoil caused by anti-government protests.

The group has appealed to the Maharashtra government to ensure the safe evacuation, said Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore. "47 of these tourists are currently sheltered in a hotel in Kathmandu, where the most intense riots have taken place. The remaining 65 are located in a hotel in Pokhara.

"We have spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Thane district collector regarding the safe return of these 112 tourists," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a video call with Kathore, the stranded tourists described the terrifying situation on the ground and requested to be brought home as soon as possible. The increasing violence and the uncertainty of the situation have left the stranded group feeling vulnerable and anxious.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.

The students-led "Gen Z" protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

