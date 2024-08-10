11-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP, Accused Uploads Video Online, Arrested: Cops

The girl and the accused belong to the same village, police said (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man, who also uploaded a video of the purported act on social media in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on August 6 and the main accused is on the run, they said. However, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, officials added.

The girl and the accused belong to the same village located within the Rasra police station limits, they said.

The girl had gone to another girl's house in the village for some work in the afternoon of August 6, where the accused -- Kallu -- was already present. The accused alleged raped the girl and filmed the act, Rasra Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said. Kallu also threatened to kill the girl if she narrated her ordeal to anyone, the officer said.

"The frightened girl did not inform her family members about the incident. However, they came to know about it after Kallu posted the video on social media," he added.

A case has been lodged on the basis of a complaint from the girl's father and charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked, Mr Qureshi said.

The CO said police are interrogating the two people who have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

