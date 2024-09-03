Boy, 16, Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In UP, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody: Cops

The accused was visiting his uncle's house at the time of the incident, police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the matter on August 21, the accused took the minor girl, who was alone at her home, to a nearby location where he allegedly raped her, Chitbadagaon Police Station in-charge Chandrashekhar Yadav said.

The accused was visiting his uncle's house at the time of the incident and the girl lived nearby, he said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act , Mr Yadav said.

The boy was held on Tuesday and presented before the Ballia Juvenile Court. The court has remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody at the juvenile home in Mau.

