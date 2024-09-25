11-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted By Her Teacher In UP: Cops

The police arrived at the scene and arrested Sanjay Gupta (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur , police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Gupta, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Mahmudabad area. The girl did not reach home after school after which her father began looking for her.

Upon learning of the girl's disappearance, the locals broke into the teacher's house and rescued her. They then thrashed the teacher, police said.

"The police arrived at the scene and arrested Sanjay Gupta. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition remains critical, and he has been referred to the district hospital," said Circle Officer Mahmudabad Dinesh Shukla.

Gupta allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. He also threatened to beat her and fail her in school if she did not comply with his demands, police said.

A case was registered against Gupta under section 126 (2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Shukla said.

Further investigation is underway, Shukla added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)